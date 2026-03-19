Iran hits more Gulf energy sites

Iran targeted energy facilities across the Gulf and threatened further destructive attacks after a key gas field was hit, raising fears Thursday of a wider assault on fuel supplies that could jolt already rattled global markets.

The warning came after Israel killed the Islamic Republic’s intelligence chief, Esmail Khatib, in the latest in a string of strikes that have decimated its leadership since the war began nearly three weeks ago.

Tehran, following a strike on its South Pars field, said it would respond forcefully to any further attacks on its energy sector.

The Israeli military did not comment on the South Pars attack, while US officials said Washington was aware but not involved.

Iran’s threat of further retaliation came after Qatar’s state energy company said a missile strike sparked a fire causing “extensive damage” at its main gas facility — the world’s largest — prompting Doha to expel two Iranian diplomats.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted drones targeting energy infrastructure in the east, while debris from a ballistic missile landed near a refinery south of Riyadh.

‘Cowardly assassination’

Oil prices, already elevated by the near-total disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, surged again, with the main US benchmark for crude adding more than 3 percent on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and the Emir of Qatar, and called for a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.

“Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be preserved from military escalation,” he posted on social media.

The killing of Khatib followed the death of security chief Ali Larijani, as Israel presses a campaign to eliminate senior Iranian officials.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Khatib’s killing as a “cowardly assassination,” while the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed retaliation.

Largely degraded

In Washington, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard told Congress the Iranian government remained “intact but largely degraded,” while acknowledging that Tehran had not resumed nuclear enrichment.

Israel has pursued a strategy of targeting senior Iranian and allied leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in 2024 and top Hamas figures since the Gaza war began.

Despite the losses, Iran has continued to strike back.

An Iranian missile barrage killed a man described as a “foreign worker” in central Israel, emergency workers said, bringing the death toll in the country to 15.

Strikes also hit multiple sites overnight, while Iranian media reported fresh bombardment across several regions, including Tehran.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes hit central Beirut multiple times on Wednesday, with casualties reported, as fighting with Hezbollah intensified.

The country was drawn into the conflict when the Iran-backed militant group launched rockets at Israel over Ali Khamenei’s death.

Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s key South Pars gas field if there were further attacks against Qatar’s main gas plant.