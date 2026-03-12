Philippines’ biggest beauty convention triples cashier size

Beauty junkies unite!
In time for Women’s Month, BeautyCon 2026: World of Beauty, considered as the biggest beauty event in the Philippines, will be held on 19 to 22 March at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Now on its third year, BeautyCon aims to be a trendsetting, must-attend event for beauty lovers, experts and enthusiasts, organizers Watsons, SM Beauty and LOOK At Me stated.
According to organizers, the event will take over 9,000 square meters of the SMX Manila, featuring over 185 brands, interactive booths with exclusive gifts with purchase, discounts, offers, bundles and deals for Watsons Club, SMAC and LOOK List members. Access to the event is free and exclusive to all SMAC holders, Watsons Club members and Look List patrons by present their physical and e-cards/QR codes upon entrance.
Through the Click & Collect feature at the Watsons app’s, members can skip the line by scanning products at participating booths, checking out via the app and simply picking up their orders at the designated collection point. To further enhance the experience, 60 cashiers will be deployed across the venue, tripling last year’s capacity and bringing convenient checkout points closer to customers wherever they shop.
This year’s event also takes on added significance as it aligns with the 185th anniversary of AS Watson, the mother company of Watsons and one of the world’s longest-standing health and beauty retailers. Marking nearly two centuries since Alexander Skirving Watson opened a small dispensary in Hong Kong, the milestone reflects the company’s enduring commitment to making health, beauty and wellness accessible to communities across the globe.
Gracing the convention is Dr. Malina Ngai, Group chief executive officer of AS Watson, bringing with her the anniversary theme, “Grow As One.” The theme celebrates the unity, customer love and shared purpose that have fueled AS Watson’s growth for 185 years and continue to drive the brand forward today.
Throughout the four-day event, there will also be various workshops, talks and panel discussions featuring the country’s most important names in beauty and wellness. Previous editions saw makeup demos from top makeup artists and much-anticipated forums featuring celebrity dermatologists and wellness experts. The event is also a platform to connect with the country’s biggest celebrities and brand ambassadors about beauty tips and tricks. The Philippine Dermatological Society will also offer free skin and scalp consultations during the convention.