Philippines’ biggest beauty convention triples cashier size

According to organizers, the event will take over 9,000 square meters of the SMX Manila, featuring over 185 brands, interactive booths with exclusive gifts with purchase, discounts, offers, bundles and deals for Watsons Club, SMAC and LOOK List members. Access to the event is free and exclusive to all SMAC holders, Watsons Club members and Look List patrons by present their physical and e-cards/QR codes upon entrance.

Through the Click & Collect feature at the Watsons app’s, members can skip the line by scanning products at participating booths, checking out via the app and simply picking up their orders at the designated collection point. To further enhance the experience, 60 cashiers will be deployed across the venue, tripling last year’s capacity and bringing convenient checkout points closer to customers wherever they shop.

This year’s event also takes on added significance as it aligns with the 185th anniversary of AS Watson, the mother company of Watsons and one of the world’s longest-standing health and beauty retailers. Marking nearly two centuries since Alexander Skirving Watson opened a small dispensary in Hong Kong, the milestone reflects the company’s enduring commitment to making health, beauty and wellness accessible to communities across the globe.