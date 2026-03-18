GoTyme hits 9M users ahead of FIFA partnership

GoTyme Bank has reached the 9-million-user mark to kick off 2026, according to CEO Nate Clarke.
Speaking at the launch of the Gokongwei-backed digital bank’s newest partnership with Visa and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Clarke said the milestone reflects the bank’s continued expansion as one of the fastest-growing digital banks in the country.
“As of 9 p.m. last evening, GoTyme Bank has now hit 9 million customers in the Philippines, and over 21 million customers around the world,” Clarke said.
Clarke said GoTyme ended 2025 with about 8.3 million users and is targeting as many as 12 million customers by end-2026 — implying the addition of more than 3 million users in a single year. The first quarter alone has already seen an increase of around 700,000 customers, putting the bank on track to meet its target.
The announcement comes as the bank launches its latest partnership. Under the tie-up, GoTyme is rolling out limited-edition Visa debit cards tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, allowing cardholders to earn raffle entries for a chance to win all-expense-paid trips to matches in the United States.
This aggressive expansion forms part of a broader strategy to scale ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the next three to four years, with Clarke saying the group aims to significantly grow its footprint before listing.
“We would like to double [our scale] before we list,” Clarke said, noting the group’s goal of reaching around 40 million customers globally and achieving close to $1 billion in net operating income to attract international investors.
The bank is also expanding its product suite, including upcoming offerings in cryptocurrency and stock trading, as well as scaling its nationwide kiosk network to boost onboarding.
Beyond the promotional campaign, the partnership underscores the massive economic scale of the FIFA World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated an estimated $17 billion in economic activity, driven by tourism, infrastructure and consumption, while FIFA recorded $5.77 billion in revenues from broadcasting and commercial deals.
The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 — featuring 48 teams and 104 matches — is expected to be even larger, with projected revenues of up to $8.9 billion, reflecting stronger global demand and expanded participation.