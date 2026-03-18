GoTyme hits 9M users ahead of FIFA partnership

This aggressive expansion forms part of a broader strategy to scale ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the next three to four years, with Clarke saying the group aims to significantly grow its footprint before listing.

“We would like to double [our scale] before we list,” Clarke said, noting the group’s goal of reaching around 40 million customers globally and achieving close to $1 billion in net operating income to attract international investors.

The bank is also expanding its product suite, including upcoming offerings in cryptocurrency and stock trading, as well as scaling its nationwide kiosk network to boost onboarding.

Beyond the promotional campaign, the partnership underscores the massive economic scale of the FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated an estimated $17 billion in economic activity, driven by tourism, infrastructure and consumption, while FIFA recorded $5.77 billion in revenues from broadcasting and commercial deals.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 — featuring 48 teams and 104 matches — is expected to be even larger, with projected revenues of up to $8.9 billion, reflecting stronger global demand and expanded participation.