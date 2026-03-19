Glitchy comeback

The reports were written and published when, poof, the Presidential Communications Office dropped the classic “Disregard this” memo faster than you can say “system error.”

The press statement was apparently obtained from a briefer, except nobody had actually confirmed if the oath-taking had even happened. The draft “magically blasted” itself into every inbox

On Thursday afternoon, Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro even told reporters on Viber that Yulo-Loyzaga had indeed been appointed and sworn in to the post.

The President had conveyed his full support for the new special envoy as she advances the administration’s agenda on climate action, renewable energy integration, and disaster risk reduction.

Marcos expressed confidence that Yulo-Loyzaga will champion sound environmental governance and help build a more resilient Philippines.

Moral of the story? Even disaster risk reduction needs a disaster risk reduction plan for its own press releases.