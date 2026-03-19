Eala ignites comeback win over Siegemund in Miami Open

The win led Eala to the Round of 32 of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Eala surged ahead in the first set but the 38-year-old German forced a fightback and saved four set points to claim the opening frame.

Leading 5-3 in the decider after a two-game run by Siegemund, Eala found her rhythm again just in time to claim the victory after three hours and 21 minutes of battle.

Eala is projected for a potential rematch with world no. 2 Iga Swiatek in the round of 32, should she win against another Polish player, Magda Linnette in their round of 64 duel also scheduled today.

The 20-year-old’s rise in WTA was seen after her magical Miami Open run last year, when she defeated Swiatek in a 6-2, 7-5 decision.