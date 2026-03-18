Alex not fretting over world ranking

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate, currently ranked at No. 29, will be taking on world No. 53 Laura Natalie Siegemund on Friday.

Siegemund, a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion, defeated world No. 76 Petra Marcinko of Croatia, 6-4, 6-4, last Wednesday and earned the right to face Eala.

If Eala wins her match, she could head to a possible collision course with world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Anything less than a return to the semifinal would result in Eala taking a massive dip in her WTA rankings.

But for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, the rankings don’t fully reflect her progress on the court.

“I think, no matter what happens this week, I think I’ll be happy. I’ve been doing really well this past year and I’m fortunate enough to come into this Miami (Open) in a different circumstance than last year,” Eala said.

“The whole tour is not dependent on one tournament. This started it all for me and I’d love, love, love to do it again (but) we never know.”

“I’m happy to be here and happy to compete and be healthy.”