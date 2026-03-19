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DOJ files tax evasion raps vs Curlee Discaya in ‘ghost’ flood projects

PACIFICO “Curlee” Discaya II seeks urgent medical attention after months in Senate detention.
PACIFICO “Curlee” Discaya II seeks urgent medical attention after months in Senate detention.Daily Tribune images.
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The Department of Justice has filed tax evasion charges against contractor Curlee Discaya in connection with alleged “ghost” flood control projects.

The cases, filed on 12 March 2026, include willful attempt to evade or defeat taxes and willful failure to supply correct and accurate information.

PACIFICO “Curlee” Discaya II seeks urgent medical attention after months in Senate detention.
Discaya couple at center of Davao Occidental ‘ghost’ project probe

The complaint has been raffled to the Third Division of the Court of Tax Appeals.

DOJ Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said the charges proceeded after the department denied Discaya’s motion for reconsideration.

PACIFICO “Curlee” Discaya II seeks urgent medical attention after months in Senate detention.
P96.5-M 'ghost' flood-control project haunts DPWH Davao Occidental

Authorities earlier indicated that a separate case would be pursued against Discaya’s wife, Sarah Discaya.

Her case has already been filed before the Court of Tax Appeals and was raffled to the First Division.

Sarah Discaya is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail, while Curlee Discaya remains under Senate custody.

tax evasion
Department of Justice (DoJ)
Curlee Discaya
flood control

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