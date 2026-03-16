Phl slams China’s ‘erroneous, misleading’ jurisdictional claims in entire SCS

“Sovereignty is not merely claimed — it is exercised. The Philippines has done precisely that, consistently and without interruption,” the DFA official contended.

The DFA also rejected a 1990 letter cited by China as its reference that the Philippines once acknowledged that it has no ownership of Scarborough Shoal, supposedly signed by the late Ambassador to Germany Bienvenido Tan Jr.

The DFA maintained that it will not engage in “speculation over a document of uncertain origin and authenticity, and certainly without value.”

“There is no merit in debating supposed documentary artifacts produced by third parties and presented as posts on social media, especially if these third parties have vested interests and willfully misconstrue and misrepresent established facts,” Villanueva said.

“China must be reminded that maritime and territorial claims are subject to established international legal procedures and dispute settlement mechanisms — not to unilateral proclamations or social media posts,” he added.

The Philippines and China have long been embroiled in a maritime row over the SCS, which overlaps the West Philippine Sea. Contrary to Beijing’s claims, the Philippines has asserted jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinlo, asserting that the shoal lies well within the Philippines’ 200‑nautical‑mile exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, measured from the Philippine baseline (specifically from Luzon), under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Villanueva further asserted that China could not merely contest the Philippines' jurisdiction in the disputed waterway because Manila’s maritime claims in the area are backed by the 2016 arbitral ruling, which has become an integral part of international law. The landmark ruling affirmed the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile exclusive EEZ in the WPS, invalidating China’s historical claims as baseless.

China, over the weekend, stood firm with its longstanding position that the arbitral award is “illegal, null and void,” accusing the Philippines of unilaterally initiating arbitration without China’s consent, in alleged violation of international law, including UNCLOS.

“The tribunal exceeded its mandate and issued an illegitimate ruling. China neither accepts nor recognizes the award and will never accept claims or actions based on it. The award does not affect China’s territorial sovereignty or maritime rights. Attempts to glorify it cannot resolve disputes or legitimize the Philippines’ claims,” Chinese embassy deputy spokesperson Guo Wei said.

However, Villanueva countered that China's persistent refusal to bring its historical claims to international courts is nothing but a “tacit admission that its claims cannot withstand legal scrutiny.”