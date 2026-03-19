DA head strikes back, raps Co, Baligod

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. has filed cyber libel complaints against lawyer Levito Baligod and former congressman Rizaldy Co, escalating a dispute over allegations of irregularities within the Department of Agriculture (DA).
The complaints were lodged before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, 19 March 2026, with Tiu Laurel accusing both respondents of making false and damaging statements against the agency.
Baligod was cited for repeatedly alleging anomalies in the DA, including claims of fund diversion and ghost projects, which the agriculture chief dismissed as baseless.
Meanwhile, Co was accused of making statements in video recordings linking high-profile individuals to alleged interference in agency affairs and irregularities in onion importation.
Pure distraction
Tiu Laurel said the legal action follows his earlier challenge for Co to substantiate his claims.
“This feels like a distraction from the work I need to do as Agriculture Secretary, especially during these challenging times. But I will no longer allow myself to be their punching bag,” he said.
He added that the statements circulated online were “false, malicious, and calculated to dishonor and discredit,” noting that they not only attack his personal integrity but also erode public trust in the DA.
The agriculture chief maintained that the repeated allegations, made through press briefings, social media, and video content, constitute cyber libel under Philippine law.
Cyber libel is punishable by imprisonment of up to 12 years or a fine of up to P1.5 million.