Cubans struggle with daily life amid power, economic crisis

Many Cubans continue to face daily hardships due to frequent and prolonged power outages, with electricity available for only two to five hours at a time.
Residents rush to complete essential tasks such as cooking, washing, and charging devices whenever power is restored, even during late hours. Food storage is also difficult, as lack of refrigeration causes supplies to spoil quickly.
The situation is worsened by food shortages, rising inflation, and limited job opportunities. Transportation and waste collection services are also disrupted by fuel shortages, creating health risks in some communities.
Growing frustration among citizens has sparked occasional protests, while the Cuban government remains in talks with the United States over the country’s economic situation. | with reports from NBC News