Two-thirds of Cuba hit by blackout

Havana (AFP) — A grid failure knocked out power Wednesday to two-thirds of Cuba including Havana, the national electric company UNE said, the latest electricity collapse for residents suffering daily impacts of US-imposed energy restrictions.

The issue stemmed from an “unexpected” breakdown beginning shortly after noon at the Antonio Guiteras power plant, one of the island’s largest, the utility said, adding that the center and west of the island were affected.

Cuba’s electricity generation system is in shambles. Daily power outages of up to 20 hours are the norm in parts of the island, which lacks the fuel needed to generate power.