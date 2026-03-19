CoA flags P2.2-B BARMM instant deals

Initial and supplemental findings from a special fraud audit conducted by CoA’s Special Audit Team showed that transactions totaling P2,221,488,155.57 were processed despite the absence of several required supporting documents, raising concerns about compliance with government auditing and procurement rules.

The audit covered two major transactions: P1,772,251,519.17 for textbooks and other learning materials for the 2025-2026 school year, and P449,236,636.20 for learners’ and teachers’ kits procured from a single supplier.

According to the audit, 73 disbursement vouchers amounting to P2,247,023,709.80 were “processed and fully paid based only on the certifications made by concerned MBHTE officials and employees, despite the absence of several required procurement documents” under Presidential Decree 1445 and the 2016 Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“Due to the certifications made, the transactions were paid despite non-submission of the standard supporting documents, to the disadvantage of the government,” the report said.

The audit also identified material defects in 53 contracts worth P1,952,923,307.40, including irregularities in the handling of joint venture agreements. In several instances, bids failed to properly identify joint ventures, resulting in contracts being awarded to only one partner rather than to the legally constituted entity.