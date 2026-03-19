Clarkson eyeing Gilas return

If ever he reaches a deal with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the Gilas Pilipinas management team headed by program director Alfrancis Chua and head coach Tim Cone, there’s a strong possibility that Clarkson will be able to join the national squad in its Asian Games title defense.

For one, the Asian Games organizers are imposing a “passport-only” that will make him eligible to play together with naturalized player Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame and, possibly, Bennie Boatwright as well as Filipino-Americans Quentin Millora-Brown and Mike Phillips.

Abroad-based stars like Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos and Carl Tamayo are also expected to get a call-up as well as local stars June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez and Chris Newsome, paving the way for the formation of the strongest Gilas Pilipinas lineup ever assembled.

Aside from that, the Asian Games will be held during the off-season of the National Basketball Association from 19 September to 4 October, making Clarkson and other stars available for national duties.

“I’m looking into it,” Clarkson said in an online report from New York.

“I know it’s the Asian Games this summer. Hopefully, I get a chance to compete. I want to, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Clarkson has been a regular fixture in the Gilas roster since competing in the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. In fact, he played in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers as well as the FIBA Basketball World Cup that the country hosted in 2023, where he emerged as the second-best scorer behind Luka Doncic of Slovenia with 26.0 per game with 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 rebounds in 35.9 minutes of action.

He added that he wants to lead the Filipinos to the Summer Games.