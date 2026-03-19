NEW YORK -- Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson is once again considering a return to Gilas Pilipinas, with the New York Knicks scorer expressing interest in suiting up for the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Games as part of a broader push toward the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Clarkson said the possibility is on his radar as he weighs both his NBA responsibilities and his commitment to the national team.

“I’m looking into it,” Clarkson said in an interview with Mark Medina of Essentially Sports.

“I know it’s the Asian Games this summer. Hopefully, I get a chance to compete. I want to, but we’ll see how it goes.”

The Filipino-American guard made it clear that the motivation goes beyond simply returning to international play. Clarkson pointed to unfinished business following the Philippines’ campaign in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where the team fell short of securing a path to the Olympics.

“For us and for me, not making the Olympics and not fully accomplishing what we want to accomplish in the World Cup,” Clarkson said.

“Having a chance to make the Olympics is a big thing for me and to represent the country.”

While Clarkson’s focus remains on helping the Knicks down the stretch of the NBA season, his recent performances suggest he is regaining form at the right time. The former Sixth Man of the Year has navigated an inconsistent role in New York’s rotation but has begun to reestablish himself as a reliable scoring option off the bench.

In a recent stretch, Clarkson has delivered efficient production, including a 10-point outing in 20 minutes during the Knicks’ 136-110 win over the Indiana Pacers. Over his last four games, he has averaged 14.8 points while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three-point range, numbers that reflect a return to his trademark efficiency.

His impact was even more evident in a comeback victory against the Utah Jazz, where he poured in 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, helping the Knicks erase a significant deficit. That performance underscored the value of Clarkson’s experience and his ability to produce quickly when given the opportunity.

New York coach Mike Brown has publicly commended Clarkson’s professionalism, particularly his ability to stay ready despite fluctuating minutes. That approach has helped him regain trust within the rotation as the Knicks continue their push toward the postseason.

Clarkson’s contributions are especially important as the team manages injuries and lineup adjustments, including the recent absence of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. With added responsibility, Clarkson has embraced the opportunity to provide scoring stability for the second unit.

Internationally, Clarkson remains one of the Philippines’ most important players. During the 2023 World Cup, he emerged as one of the tournament’s leading scorers, averaging 26.0 points per game while also contributing in assists, rebounds and steals. His performance reinforced his role as a cornerstone of the national program.

Clarkson believes the pieces are in place for the Philippines to compete at a higher level, provided the team can build cohesion.

“I think we have a good chance,” he said. “We have a good team. We just got to figure out how to mesh the guys together and play the right combinations.”

He also acknowledged that FIBA’s eligibility rules for naturalized players continue to evolve, which could affect roster decisions moving forward.

“The rules change with FIBA like every week,” Clarkson said. “I’m just seeing what’s good and want to put the best team on the floor to represent the country.”

Away from basketball, Clarkson’s competitive drive carries into gaming, where he is a known fan of Call of Duty. He has spoken about using gaming as a way to relax while staying mentally sharp, often keeping tabs on community discussions and trending reviews — including those featured on N4G, where Call of Duty: Black Ops content continues to attract strong interest.

For Clarkson, representing the Philippines remains a source of pride and purpose. He hopes his journey can inspire young Filipino athletes both locally and abroad.

“I’m trying to be an example and inspire my people back home from the Philippines all the way to San Antonio,” Clarkson said.

As he weighs his availability for the Asian Games, Clarkson’s ultimate goal remains unchanged — helping bring the Philippines closer to an Olympic return while continuing to make an impact at the NBA level.