Celebrity-endorsed expert skincare makes the rounds

“Sensitive skin is more common than many think, yet access to expert guidance isn’t always easy,” said Mark Joseph Sarmiento, Cetaphil business unit head. “Derm On Tour brings dermatological expertise directly to communities so people can make informed skincare choices.”

At the event, experts explained how modern lifestyles affect sensitive skin while guiding attendees through proper routines. Guests explored interactive booths, received free consultations, and learned about new innovations such as the Advanced Defence AM Serum and Repair & Renew PM Serum, formulated to protect and repair skin from daily stressors.

Ambassadors shared their personal skin journeys, emphasizing gentle, effective care, defending the skin barrier and the importance of expert advice over trends. Cetaphil Baby ambassadors also highlighted the unique needs of delicate baby skin. These stories reinforce Cetaphil’s #ForEveryonesSensitiveSkin advocacy, promoting accessible, science-backed care for everyone.