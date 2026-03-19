Celebrity-endorsed expert skincare makes the rounds

Cetaphil has launched Cetaphil SkinLabs: Derm On Tour, a nationwide initiative designed to bring dermatologist-backed skincare directly to Filipino communities. Building on the 2025 success of Cetaphil SkinLabs, the tour translates expert guidance into practical advice for everyday sensitive skin care.
The launch gathered celebrity ambassadors including Anne Curtis, Catriona Gray, Donny Pangilinan, Hannah Pangilinan, Atasha Muhlach, Kaila Estrada, Cassy Legaspi and Cetaphil Baby ambassadors Nico Bolzico, Andi Manzano, Jess Wilson and Laura Lehmann, alongside dermatologists and pediatric experts. Together, they highlighted the importance of science-backed skincare and accessible guidance for all ages.
“Sensitive skin is more common than many think, yet access to expert guidance isn’t always easy,” said Mark Joseph Sarmiento, Cetaphil business unit head. “Derm On Tour brings dermatological expertise directly to communities so people can make informed skincare choices.”
At the event, experts explained how modern lifestyles affect sensitive skin while guiding attendees through proper routines. Guests explored interactive booths, received free consultations, and learned about new innovations such as the Advanced Defence AM Serum and Repair & Renew PM Serum, formulated to protect and repair skin from daily stressors.
Ambassadors shared their personal skin journeys, emphasizing gentle, effective care, defending the skin barrier and the importance of expert advice over trends. Cetaphil Baby ambassadors also highlighted the unique needs of delicate baby skin. These stories reinforce Cetaphil’s #ForEveryonesSensitiveSkin advocacy, promoting accessible, science-backed care for everyone.