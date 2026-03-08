Cabstars snap slide, dominate Event Masters

AEP-Cabstars checked a two-game slide with a convincing 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 victory over 3B, closing out its first round assignment on a high note in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference Sunday at the Filoil Playtime Centre.

The Cabstars, reeling from back-to-back losses against title contenders Criss Cross and Savouge, improved to 2-3 win-loss card to stay at fourth place heading into the final phase of the two-round eliminations of the tournament.

“This was a good win. We regained our composure. Before the game, we had a huddle and it worked because we won,” said AEP-Cabstars head coach Kitty Antiporta.

EJ Casaña starred in the win, producing 18 excellent sets as he orchestrated a balanced offensive attack that powered the Cabstars back to the win column.

Jay Rack De La Noche sustained his consistent performance with a game-high 17 points built on 15 attacks and two blocks. He also finished with six excellent receptions, while Jared Schnake added 15 points from 14 attacks and one block in just his second game with the team.