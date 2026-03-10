ToL forges partnership with CSMC

A memorandum of agreement was signed Tuesday in San Juan led by ToL chief organizer Arrey Perez and CSMC Raul Pagdanganan.

“I coordinated with the hospitals that I will be a partner at during the race, because the ones in the North already have a number of hospitals we have a partnership with. We have already established partnerships with some of the hospitals, but not yet with the local hospitals,” Torres said in a press conference.

“This time, we are very efficient because as of now, we have already established about 60 hospital and we are still working for another 40 hospitals to do the partnership.”

The ToL expanded from eight to 14 stages this year, starting from at the Calatagan South Beach in Batangas to Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

For Perez, the tieup with CSMC is a testament to the commitment in making the ToL an elite competition that cyclists have to join.