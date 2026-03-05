AFAB, SNU host Korea-Philippines Summit in South Korea

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the Seoul National University (SNU) hosted the 2nd Korea-Philippines Economic Collaboration Summit at the SNU Business School Amphitheater in South Korea as part of its investment promotion mission.

In a social media post released on 5 March 2026, the said summit was in partnership with PnB Group and Finora Global that gathered nearly 200 participants representing around 130 companies.

Participants include major conglomerates, banks, and fintech and digital asset institutions such as PnB Group, Finora Global, MSquare Group, Hanpass, Sosobank, Sigma Chain, and COVI.

AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein Pangandaman presented the government owned and controlled corporation’s (GOCC) investment proposition and strategic direction toward a regulated and future ready ecosystem for emerging industries.

During the Summit, Office of the Administrator Group Head Atty. Percival B. Peralta presented AFAB’s Offshore Digital Assets License (ODAL) policy framework and the opportunity for Security Token Offerings (STOs) within the FAB.

The program also featured presentations from SNU Professor Emeritus Ahn Joongho and representatives from Finora Global, Hanpass, Sosobank, Sigma Chain, and COVI, highlighting potential collaboration in blockchain and digital asset technologies aligned with AFAB’s regulatory direction.

AFAB is actively attracting South Korean investors, securing major commitments in 2025-2026. Key investments include a US$700-million LNG power plant project, a Php3.9-billion commitment from Genesis BBQ Group, and new partnerships with MSquare Global and GHRDI.

AFAB is currently coordinating with a Korean proponent for a US$700-million Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power project and an accompanying US$200-million storage facility.

Recent business missions to Korea have focused on attracting firms in AI, Blockchain, and Software Development, specifically engaging with groups like the Korea Fintech Industry Association.

As of March 2026, the Philippine government and South Korea have signed 10 strategic pacts to further boost trade and investment ties, with President Marcos Jr. assuring Korean investors of continued economic reforms.