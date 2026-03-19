Basic Energy firms up Cadiz solar rollout

The contracts were signed with Raynergy Engineering Co., Ltd. as the offshore supplier and TBEA Subic Inc. as the onshore contractor.

Project moves on to next phase

The execution of the EPC agreements allows the project to move into its next phase, with early works set to begin at the site in Negros Occidental as soon as possible.

The company said the milestone “serves as the primary catalyst for the next phase of development,” following the onboarding of its construction partners.

The Cadiz solar project earlier secured a Certificate of Award under the government’s Green Energy Auction 4 (GEA 4), which provides a framework for future power generation and reinforces its role in supporting the country’s renewable energy targets.