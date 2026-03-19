Bacolod, c’est magnifique!

My Paris swans, forever chic Ria Augousti and — sailing in from the successful Lopez Family Reunion from Iloilo — beauteous Melissa L, were ready to the fore when I requested a change into cocktail wear for the opening exhibit of mon cher cousin Wayne L Forte’s premiere abstract exposition “Chromatic Narratives” at The Negros Museum.

First in the reception line was CCP National Awardee for the Arts Lyn Gamboa bedecked in appropriate Patis Tesoro Filipiniana, giant gold fringes swaying in front of her embroidered saya escorted by H.E. Philippine Ambassador Virgilio Reyes. Bacolod Chamber of Commerce stalwart Bobby Montelibano and wife adoré, Negros Museum co-founding board member Cristina Montelibano, were so pleased to see us pretty Parisiennes.

The Lacson cousins of tall and handsome Wayne came in force headed by Visayan Daily Star editor-in-chief Carlo L Leonardia, heiresses Rita Lacson, sisters two Chell and Marni Unson Lacson. Another precious Lacson cousin Mia came with her artist-husband Raymond BB Legaspi, famous for painting Silay matrons in their colorful “house dusters.”

Of course, Bacolod’s culturati were all accounted for: Lilia Villanueva and hubby Craig Scharlin, Betsy Wilkinson, Nini Besa and best-dressed Mila Cabrera. There was Dean of Fine Arts Bamboo Tonogbanua, real estate magnate Larry Lacson and handsome photographer Ronnie Baldonado.

Negros dames and Paris swans, “Oui, oui, oui,” all the way home!

Now, how can my swans leave the island of Negros without a feast?!!

And a feast they had when sisters-2, Gina T. Piccio and Maridel T. Piccio invited our whole groupie for a taste-in their new resto BUTLER and their third hotel in Bacolod, the 65th Destination Hotel, a venture of the Tanpinco-Gonzaga clan.