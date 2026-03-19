Bacolod, c’est magnifique!

Bonjour, Dahlinks!
Instead of relaxing for this vacation, in Bacolod, the City of Smiles, turns out to be a double whammy of one month’s jet lag, to be broken finally, by a constant flow of invites, house guests coming in and out of the house!
First dinner invitation was a command performance from Lilia Villanueva who promised to sulk if I excuse my état de corps, still wobbly with a long route through the Middle East from the City of Lights.
The metamorphosis of her Unson, Jacinto, Benedicto mid-century home was literally highlighted by hubby Craig Scharlin’s upward spots pointing out the inner courtyard that was so unique for that era and the endless côté jardin.
Lording the table was culture vulture Lyn Gamboa, exotic beauty sis Nini Besa, Betsy Wilkinson fresh from the US, breezing through BalikPinoy artist Wayne Lacson Forte, Southern Socialites Bomber and Miren Zayco, all charmed by our Don Papa Rum Ambassador Ben Scharlin.
My Paris swans, forever chic Ria Augousti and — sailing in from the successful Lopez Family Reunion from Iloilo — beauteous Melissa L, were ready to the fore when I requested a change into cocktail wear for the opening exhibit of mon cher cousin Wayne L Forte’s premiere abstract exposition “Chromatic Narratives” at The Negros Museum.
First in the reception line was CCP National Awardee for the Arts Lyn Gamboa bedecked in appropriate Patis Tesoro Filipiniana, giant gold fringes swaying in front of her embroidered saya escorted by H.E. Philippine Ambassador Virgilio Reyes. Bacolod Chamber of Commerce stalwart Bobby Montelibano and wife adoré, Negros Museum co-founding board member Cristina Montelibano, were so pleased to see us pretty Parisiennes.
The Lacson cousins of tall and handsome Wayne came in force headed by Visayan Daily Star editor-in-chief Carlo L Leonardia, heiresses Rita Lacson, sisters two Chell and Marni Unson Lacson. Another precious Lacson cousin Mia came with her artist-husband Raymond BB Legaspi, famous for painting Silay matrons in their colorful “house dusters.”
Of course, Bacolod’s culturati were all accounted for: Lilia Villanueva and hubby Craig Scharlin, Betsy Wilkinson, Nini Besa and best-dressed Mila Cabrera. There was Dean of Fine Arts Bamboo Tonogbanua, real estate magnate Larry Lacson and handsome photographer Ronnie Baldonado.
Negros dames and Paris swans, “Oui, oui, oui,” all the way home!
Now, how can my swans leave the island of Negros without a feast?!!
And a feast they had when sisters-2, Gina T. Piccio and Maridel T. Piccio invited our whole groupie for a taste-in their new resto BUTLER and their third hotel in Bacolod, the 65th Destination Hotel, a venture of the Tanpinco-Gonzaga clan.
Everyone was impressed with the luxe lobby leading to the comfy restaurant where we ate and ate and ate! My muse Melissa Lopez loved the paella, while high pedigree chicness Ria Augousti revealed her Bacolod roots as her culinary juices went wild! Yes, Dahlinks, we love to eat in Bacolod. You’ll all love it here.
Which brings me to a Lacson lunch that opened my eyes really wide. This is our small intimate group of Anna Balcells, Nena Rossello, Larry Lacson, Pons Balcells and wife Lynn with her brother Ken and fiancée Raquel. Pål and I arrived with everyone eager to hear the latest news! Our beloved First Lady, Liza Araneta Marco’s has given a grant of P50M to restore the Aniceto Lacson heritage house, being the largest ancestral home in the country. We visited the site the following day and were really impressed with the restoration. I’m now proud to say that I have the Araneta name in both my Lacson and Garcia sides. But that will have to take another whole column to explain…
MY PRAYER
“O my God, I offer you my whole being and in particular all my thoughts, words and actions, together with such crosses and contradictions as I may meet within the course of this day.”