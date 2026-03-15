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A panorama of heritage: The homecoming of ‘Latina Manila’

The gracious and honorable First Lady presented contemporary ‘Pinoy’ art of entertaining at its finest.
‘Latina Manila’ in Azure finish view of Malacañang Palace from the Pasig River.
‘Latina Manila’ in Azure finish view of Malacañang Palace from the Pasig River.
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History whispered through the hallowed corridors of Kalayaan Hall as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, hosted a homecoming that felt less like a dinner and more like a cultural reclamation. Malacañang carried a distinct sense of occasion, marking the arrival of “Latina Manila” — the exquisite panoramic wallpaper collaboration between the legendary de Gournay and the visionary Jonathan Matti. Under the soft glow of the hall’s chandeliers, the 19th-century Philippines was resurrected in hand-painted splendor, a 20-panel masterpiece that blurred the lines between interior design and fine art, stretching across the walls to mirror the timeless flow of the Pasig River just outside.

‘Latina Manila’ view of Goldenberg Mansion by the Pasig River with sailboat cruising the Pasig River.
‘Latina Manila’ view of Goldenberg Mansion by the Pasig River with sailboat cruising the Pasig River.
Stunning tablescape and floral arrangement by Jonathan Rachman.
Stunning tablescape and floral arrangement by Jonathan Rachman.Photo credits by Jonathan Rachman design
Stunning tablescape and floral arrangement by Jonathan Rachman.
Stunning tablescape and floral arrangement by Jonathan Rachman. Photo credits by Jonathan Rachman design
Jonathan Rachman, Stephanie Spero, Mr. Claud Cecil Gurney
Jonathan Rachman, Stephanie Spero, Mr. Claud Cecil Gurney
Maricris Zobel, White House Preservation Committee member and interior designer Tham Khanalikham, Jonathan Matti
Maricris Zobel, White House Preservation Committee member and interior designer Tham Khanalikham, Jonathan Matti

The evening presented an outstanding showcase of the art of the “visual feast.” Guests were a discerning mix of international luminaries, dignitaries and the local creative elite who moved through a captivating space of lush flora and fauna of a bygone era. Matti’s collaboration — the first of its kind for a Filipino designer with the British house — served as a breathtaking backdrop to a night of spirited conversation and refined Filipino hospitality. It was a celebration of our shared narrative, where the galleon trade’s legacy of global exchange was reflected in every meticulously painted leaf and storied vignette, proving that true luxury is always rooted in one’s sense of place.

Huai Seng Chong and daughter Ning Chong from Singapore
Huai Seng Chong and daughter Ning Chong from Singapore
Rimyvdas and Ruta Baranauskas from Lithuania
Rimyvdas and Ruta Baranauskas from Lithuania
National Artist Alice Reyes
National Artist Alice Reyes
‘Latina Manila’ Kalayaan Hall with people dancing and merry making by the gardens.
‘Latina Manila’ Kalayaan Hall with people dancing and merry making by the gardens.
First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Sandy Lam_
First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Sandy Lam_

The gracious and honorable First Lady presented contemporary “Pinoy” art of entertaining at its finest. From the masterful local floral arrangements and tablescapes under the tutulage of Jonathan Rachman, gastronomic narrative reflecting cuisine of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and the world-class performance of award winning singer-songwriter Nicole Laurel Asensio was an outstanding cultural fete like no other.

Alfred Lam
Alfred Lam
Carissa Coscolluela, Linda Oledan and Doris Ho.
Carissa Coscolluela, Linda Oledan and Doris Ho.
Cassandra and Bryan Yap.
Cassandra and Bryan Yap.
Christopher Jackson and Florence Lim.
Christopher Jackson and Florence Lim.
Deputy Social Secretary Dina Tantoco and Paolo Martel.
Deputy Social Secretary Dina Tantoco and Paolo Martel.
Joel and Margarita Binamira.
Joel and Margarita Binamira.

As the champagne flowed and the evening deepened into an intimate exchange of ideas, the event solidified the Philippines’ position on the global map of craft and sophistication. From the vibrant energy of the international guests to the quiet, dignified presence of the Palace itself, the “Latina Manila” showcase was a poignant reminder of the enduring power of heritage. In the hands of Matti and de Gournay, the past was not merely remembered; it was reimagined as a living, breathing sanctuary of style, leaving every attendee inspired by the limitless possibilities of Filipino artistry on the world stage.

Junie and Fe Rodriguez.
Junie and Fe Rodriguez.
Loy and Anne Marie Saguil.
Loy and Anne Marie Saguil.
Social Secretary Bianca Zobel and Lourdes Tuason.
Social Secretary Bianca Zobel and Lourdes Tuason.
Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay and Peter Coyiuto.
Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay and Peter Coyiuto.
Renato and Katherine de Guzman and Raul Manzano.
Renato and Katherine de Guzman and Raul Manzano.
Jonathan Matti (center in a barong) with international delegates (from left): Elsa Jeandedieu, Shirley Hiranand, Sonia Mak, Cinda McClelland Reynolds, Lucia Tait Tolani, Jeffrey Davis, Ella Bridgland, Tham Khalanikham, LA Consing Lopez, Sandy Ma, Jennifer Margolin, Lani Summerville, Jean Loic Garin, Noha El Agizy, Valentine Goux, Karen Wolf, Matthew Brown, Christopher Jackson and Sasha Dennig.
Jonathan Matti (center in a barong) with international delegates (from left): Elsa Jeandedieu, Shirley Hiranand, Sonia Mak, Cinda McClelland Reynolds, Lucia Tait Tolani, Jeffrey Davis, Ella Bridgland, Tham Khalanikham, LA Consing Lopez, Sandy Ma, Jennifer Margolin, Lani Summerville, Jean Loic Garin, Noha El Agizy, Valentine Goux, Karen Wolf, Matthew Brown, Christopher Jackson and Sasha Dennig.
Nick Buckley Wood, Holly Soriano and Jack Harrison.
Nick Buckley Wood, Holly Soriano and Jack Harrison.
Trickie Lopa
Trickie Lopa
First Lady
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