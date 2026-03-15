A panorama of heritage: The homecoming of ‘Latina Manila’

History whispered through the hallowed corridors of Kalayaan Hall as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, hosted a homecoming that felt less like a dinner and more like a cultural reclamation. Malacañang carried a distinct sense of occasion, marking the arrival of “Latina Manila” — the exquisite panoramic wallpaper collaboration between the legendary de Gournay and the visionary Jonathan Matti. Under the soft glow of the hall’s chandeliers, the 19th-century Philippines was resurrected in hand-painted splendor, a 20-panel masterpiece that blurred the lines between interior design and fine art, stretching across the walls to mirror the timeless flow of the Pasig River just outside.
The evening presented an outstanding showcase of the art of the “visual feast.” Guests were a discerning mix of international luminaries, dignitaries and the local creative elite who moved through a captivating space of lush flora and fauna of a bygone era. Matti’s collaboration — the first of its kind for a Filipino designer with the British house — served as a breathtaking backdrop to a night of spirited conversation and refined Filipino hospitality. It was a celebration of our shared narrative, where the galleon trade’s legacy of global exchange was reflected in every meticulously painted leaf and storied vignette, proving that true luxury is always rooted in one’s sense of place.
The gracious and honorable First Lady presented contemporary “Pinoy” art of entertaining at its finest. From the masterful local floral arrangements and tablescapes under the tutulage of Jonathan Rachman, gastronomic narrative reflecting cuisine of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and the world-class performance of award winning singer-songwriter Nicole Laurel Asensio was an outstanding cultural fete like no other.
As the champagne flowed and the evening deepened into an intimate exchange of ideas, the event solidified the Philippines’ position on the global map of craft and sophistication. From the vibrant energy of the international guests to the quiet, dignified presence of the Palace itself, the “Latina Manila” showcase was a poignant reminder of the enduring power of heritage. In the hands of Matti and de Gournay, the past was not merely remembered; it was reimagined as a living, breathing sanctuary of style, leaving every attendee inspired by the limitless possibilities of Filipino artistry on the world stage.