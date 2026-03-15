A panorama of heritage: The homecoming of ‘Latina Manila’

As the champagne flowed and the evening deepened into an intimate exchange of ideas, the event solidified the Philippines’ position on the global map of craft and sophistication. From the vibrant energy of the international guests to the quiet, dignified presence of the Palace itself, the “Latina Manila” showcase was a poignant reminder of the enduring power of heritage. In the hands of Matti and de Gournay, the past was not merely remembered; it was reimagined as a living, breathing sanctuary of style, leaving every attendee inspired by the limitless possibilities of Filipino artistry on the world stage.