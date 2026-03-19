Australia says it received no US deployment request

Australia has denied receiving any request from the United States to deploy naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions persist over global oil shipping routes affected by the conflict involving Iran.
Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite said there is no request from the United States for Australian naval operations in the area.
“There is no request from the United States for Australian naval operations in that area,” Thistlethwaite told reporters at a press conference in Pasay City on Wednesday.
His statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged allies, including Australia, Japan, and South Korea, to support U.S. military efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.
Several vessels have been reported attacked amid heightened tensions following the escalation of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Thistlethwaite declined to speculate on whether Australia would approve such a request if formally made, saying any decision would be determined by the country’s National Security Committee of Cabinet “based on the circumstances.”
He added that Australia continues to support efforts aligned with the United States and Israel to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.
“This is a regime that has not only wrought destruction on its own people, but in the wider region. It has exported terrorism,” he said, citing regional security concerns.
While Australia has not engaged in direct offensive operations against Iran, Thistlethwaite said Canberra has provided defensive support to partners in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, through the deployment of military aircraft, missiles, and Wedgetail surveillance aircraft to help protect civilians.
“Our government will do everything we can to protect Australians working abroad,” he said, noting that about 115,000 Australians live and work in the Middle East.
He also acknowledged the broader economic impact of the conflict, saying prolonged instability could contribute to a global slowdown and affect fuel supply chains.
Thistlethwaite said the closure or disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has had indirect effects on Australia’s oil supply, as much of its fuel is refined in South Korea and Singapore, with shipments passing through the strait.
“Unfortunately, the longer this conflict goes on, the worse the potential impact on our economies,” he said.
He added that the Australian government has released about 20% of its strategic fuel reserves—equivalent to approximately 760 million liters, largely diesel—to help stabilize supply.