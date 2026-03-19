Australia says it received no US deployment request

“There is no request from the United States for Australian naval operations in that area,” Thistlethwaite told reporters at a press conference in Pasay City on Wednesday.

His statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly urged allies, including Australia, Japan, and South Korea, to support U.S. military efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Several vessels have been reported attacked amid heightened tensions following the escalation of hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Thistlethwaite declined to speculate on whether Australia would approve such a request if formally made, saying any decision would be determined by the country’s National Security Committee of Cabinet “based on the circumstances.”

He added that Australia continues to support efforts aligned with the United States and Israel to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear program.

“This is a regime that has not only wrought destruction on its own people, but in the wider region. It has exported terrorism,” he said, citing regional security concerns.