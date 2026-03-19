At least 15 die from drone attack

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AFP) — A drone from Sudan killed at least 15 people on Wednesday evening in the border town of Tine in Chad, according to local sources.
“We regret that between 15 and 16 people were killed by a drone from Sudan at a funeral gathering in Tine, Chad,” a senior local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
A military source also confirmed to AFP that 16 people were killed by a drone attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that has been pitted against the Sudanese army since April 2023.