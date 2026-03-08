Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33

KHARTOUM (AFP) — A drone attack hit two markets in paramilitary-controlled towns in southwest Sudan, killing 33 people, a medical source told Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

The strikes targeted the markets of Abu Zabad and Wad Banda in West Kordofan state — part of the resource-rich Kordofan region that is currently the fiercest battlefield in the nearly three-year war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

A doctor at Abu Zabad hospital, one of the few medical facilities still serving the area, said two drones struck the markets on Saturday, injuring 59 people.

Speaking via a Starlink connection and requesting anonymity, the doctor said 30 of the wounded remain receiving treatment. The two towns lie roughly 15 kilometers apart.

A resident of Abu Zabad town, Hamad Abdullah, said he helped bury 20 people on Saturday following what he described as an army drone strike on the town’s market.