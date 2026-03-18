Laoag viral assault video sparks city hall, police investigation

The mayor reiterated that the person involved is no longer a sitting official, having resigned in 2025, and made clear his position against any form of violence. He assured the public that the incident will undergo proper legal processes and that developments will be closely monitored by his office.

In a separate statement, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office acknowledged the circulation of the video and confirmed that it has ordered the Laoag City Police Station to carry out a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

The provincial police office emphasized that all appropriate legal procedures are being observed to ensure due process. It also encouraged victims, witnesses, and individuals with relevant information to cooperate with investigators, stressing that public participation is vital to achieving justice.

Authorities further assured the public that no one is above the law and that any individual found liable will be dealt with in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

As of writing, efforts are ongoing to obtain statements from both the accused and the alleged victim, while the investigation continues.