Laoag viral assault video sparks city hall, police investigation

A viral video showing alleged acts of violence involving a former barangay chairman and several workers in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte has prompted separate responses from city officials and police authorities, with both calling for a thorough investigation and accountability.
The video, widely circulated on social media, appears to show the former chairman of Barangay 2 physically assaulting one of his workers, reportedly over accusations of stealing and selling construction supplies and equipment. The identities of those involved have yet to be formally confirmed by authorities.
Laoag City Vice Mayor Carlos Fariñas clarified in a statement that the individual seen in the video had already resigned from public office last year. He stressed, however, that resignation does not remove accountability, emphasizing that any violations of law must be addressed properly and with urgency by the appropriate authorities.
Fariñas also underscored that enforcement and investigation fall under the executive branch and law enforcement agencies, urging concerned offices to act swiftly. He called on victims, their families, and any witnesses to come forward and cooperate, noting that their testimonies are crucial in establishing the truth and ensuring that proper legal action is taken.
Meanwhile, Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid confirmed that reports about the viral video have already reached his office. As the city’s chief executive, Alcid said he immediately directed the City Chief of Police to conduct a thorough investigation and complete all necessary procedures to produce a comprehensive report at the soonest possible time.
The mayor reiterated that the person involved is no longer a sitting official, having resigned in 2025, and made clear his position against any form of violence. He assured the public that the incident will undergo proper legal processes and that developments will be closely monitored by his office.
In a separate statement, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office acknowledged the circulation of the video and confirmed that it has ordered the Laoag City Police Station to carry out a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.
The provincial police office emphasized that all appropriate legal procedures are being observed to ensure due process. It also encouraged victims, witnesses, and individuals with relevant information to cooperate with investigators, stressing that public participation is vital to achieving justice.
Authorities further assured the public that no one is above the law and that any individual found liable will be dealt with in accordance with existing laws and regulations.
As of writing, efforts are ongoing to obtain statements from both the accused and the alleged victim, while the investigation continues.