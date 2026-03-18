Sean Penn gifted Oscar made from stricken train

Penn is a vocal advocate for Ukraine and has visited the country several times since Russia invaded, including to co-direct a documentary about President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he calls a friend.

Ukraine’s state rail group said Tuesday it wanted to make sure the star got his hands on the award — in one form or another — despite his trip to Kyiv.

“Sean Penn came to Ukraine and missed the Academy Awards — so Ukrainian railway gave him one of his own,” Ukrainian railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) said on X.

The company posted a video of its CEO gifting Penn a silver statue in the shape of an Oscar carved from a flat piece of metal.

“This Oscar was made of the metal of a railway car” damaged in a Russian attack, it said, calling the statuette “a symbol of resilience.”

Penn had in 2022 gifted Zelensky one of his real Oscar statues during a visit to Ukraine.

The actor had won two previous awards for his roles in “Mystic River” and “Milk.”

Zelensky told Agence France-Presse in February that Penn’s “One Battle After Another” was one of his most recently watched films.