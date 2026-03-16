Autumn Durald-Arkapaw is first Filipino-American, woman to win Oscar for Best Cinematography

Filipino-American Autumn Durald-Arkapaw is not only the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, but also the first woman of color and the first Filipina to have accomplished such a feat at the 98th Academy Awards held earlier today in Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

“Hopefully this award will inspire all the little girls to be in cinematography as well," she said in her speech after accepting the award for Sinners. "Always believe you have to be yourself to be seen.”

The Oscars 2026: Historic firsts

The 98th Academy Awards was not only Hollywood's biggest night, but also one that celebrated storied careers, made historical firsts and opened doors for some surprising reunions. The show streamed live locally on Disney+, but has been said to be moving to YouTube come 2027.

Conan O' Brien returned for his second go-around hosting the Oscars with a rapid fire run thru of this year's nominees, making a grand entrance mimicking a scene straight out of the movie Weapons. With his trademark wit, he jumped right in with his take on the great Timothée Chalamet debate, saying that "security for the event is extremely tight, as there were concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," as the camera panned over to a grinning Chalamet seated in the audience. "They're just mad you left out jazz,” he quipped. After a few more lighthearted jokes, he ended with a brief demonstration of how to properly accept an Academy Award, with matching velvet cape, crown, and a song by Josh Groban.

Winning streak

As expected, One Battle After Another and Sinners continued their winning streak through this awards season, bagging some of the night's biggest awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson's comedy - drama One Battle After Another picked up six trophies, including Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Casting, Supporting Actor (for Sean Penn who was a no-show), Best Director, and Best Picture. "I want to thank the Academy for finding my work worthy of this highest honor," said Anderson. "I’m here because of people’s faith in me, that give me their faith and their time...the best part about being on a film crew is being with people."

On the other hand, Ryan Coogler's vampire Western Sinners took home trophies for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, and made a Best Actor winner out of Michael B. Jordan. In his speech, he honored the Black actors who came before him, and those whose support has led him to this moment, "I know you guys want me to do well... thank you for keeping betting on me and I'm gonna keep stepping up."

It was also actress Amy Madigan's awards season, as won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Aunt Gladys in Weapons, bringing her trophy count for the role to five, including the Critics' Choice Award and The Actor Award. This win is huge for her, coming 40 years after her very first, and only Oscar nomination.

The same can be said for Netflix's massive hit KPop Demon Hunters, which picked up trophies for Best Song and Best Animated Feature, adding to the film's massive trophy haul.

Season of firsts

The 98th Academy Awards also marked a season of huge firsts.

Oscar Best Actress Jessie Buckley, whose portrayal of a grief-stricken mother in Hamnet has garnered critical acclaim, and a handful of trophies is the first actress of Irish descent to win the award. “I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart," said the actress in her speech. "We all come from a lineage of women who continued to create against all odds. This is the greatest honor."

Time for reunions

This year's award ceremony also proved to be the perfect time for a few reunions. There were Avengers alums Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans, who are both returning in Avengers Doomsday, with their witty repartee about Magic Mike's briefs. Then Moulin Rouge stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan MacGregor, who reminisced about working on the film before presenting Best Director.

Perhaps the most surprising sort-of a reunion was having The Devil Wears Prada's Anne Hathaway presenting Best Costume Design, and Makeup &b Hairstyling with Vogue Editorial Director Anna Wintour, who played up a short bit inspired by the film.

In memoriam

This year's Oscars stepped away from tradition as they paid heartfelt tributes to the creatives, actors, and cinematic greats who passed away in the past year.

Comedian and actor Billy Crystal waxed nostalgic as he described director Rob Reiner's work, saying "Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be...far kinder, far funnier and far more human." He was joined onstage Meg Ryan, Kiefer Sutherland, Annette Bening, Demi Moore, Jerry O' Connell, Wil Wheaton, John Cusack, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, among others – all of whom had starred in films by the late director.

Rachel McAdams paid tribute to her mentor and friend Diane Keaton, saying that "There isn't an actress of my generation who was not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity." The actress also honored her fellow Canadian, the beloved comedian Catherine O' Hara, saying: "She made us laugh until we cried."

Actress and singer Barbra Streisand described the late Robert Redford as an "...intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail," and lauded him for his political courage. She closed her tribute by dedicating and singing a few lines from the theme song from their 1973 film, The Way We Were.