SB19 goes Lolla

Filipino P-pop group SB19 is set to make history this summer as the first Filipino act ever invited to perform at Lollapalooza. The globally renowned music festival, known for bringing together top artists across genres, will take place from 30 July to 2 August in Chicago, Illinois.
SB19 took to social media to share their excitement with fans, affectionately known as A’TIN, posting about their participation and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on such a major international stage.
“Surprise A’TIN! We’re so thrilled to announce that we’ll be performing on the @lollapalooza stage this 2026! Can’t wait to see you, Chicago,” the group wrote on Instagram.
The group joins a star-studded lineup that spans pop, rock, electronic and alternative music, marking a major milestone in their expanding global presence. Their performance at Lollapalooza is not only a landmark achievement for the band but also a historic moment for Filipino artists breaking into the global festival scene.
Fans have already flooded social media with messages of pride and anticipation, eager to see the group showcase their high-energy performances in Chicago. With this debut, SB19 continues to cement their status as one of the Philippines’ most influential music acts, taking Filipino pop music to audiences around the world.