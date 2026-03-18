SB19 goes Lolla

“Surprise A’TIN! We’re so thrilled to announce that we’ll be performing on the @lollapalooza stage this 2026! Can’t wait to see you, Chicago,” the group wrote on Instagram.

The group joins a star-studded lineup that spans pop, rock, electronic and alternative music, marking a major milestone in their expanding global presence. Their performance at Lollapalooza is not only a landmark achievement for the band but also a historic moment for Filipino artists breaking into the global festival scene.

Fans have already flooded social media with messages of pride and anticipation, eager to see the group showcase their high-energy performances in Chicago. With this debut, SB19 continues to cement their status as one of the Philippines’ most influential music acts, taking Filipino pop music to audiences around the world.