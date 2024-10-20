PARK AT YOUR OWN RISK: How parking enforcement — or lack of it — translates to traffic mess

We could learn something from other countries.

In nations like South Korea, parking regulations are far more detailed, with assigned attendants and clear financial oversight by local governments.

Mayors there ensure parking fees go directly to the city, a system that could benefit the Philippines — if adopted here — where parking attendants are often appointed arbitrarily by barangays or individuals.

In Washington, D.C., for instance, leaving a car running while parked incurs a $50 fine. Parking in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities results in fines starting at $250. Violations for parking in alleyways or sidewalks are also penalized with $50 fines.

Similarly, in Paris, parking in alleyways is prohibited unless there’s enough space for other vehicles to pass. The city also limits parking in business districts to two consecutive hours, except on holidays, but this rule is sometimes confusing.

Implementing stricter laws, like those in Paris and Washington, could alleviate parking issues in the Philippines, particularly in congested areas where both pedestrians and drivers face regular inconvenience.

Meanwhile, even major cities like London can have vague parking policies. While most of the city operates as a parking zone with limited restrictions, specific rules apply to residential areas. Residents must pay four weeks in advance to secure parking, and illegally parked cars can be clamped.