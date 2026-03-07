Balisacan, PCCI push stronger role in regions

Economic planning officials and business leaders are looking to strengthen private sector participation in regional development planning, with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) signaling its readiness to mobilize its nationwide network to support government initiatives.

Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan met with PCCI officers led by President Ferdinand Ferrer on 5 March at the agency’s office in Mandaluyong City to discuss ways to expand business sector involvement in Regional Development Councils (RDCs).

The talks focused on how PCCI’s chambers across the country could help advance RDC programs and ensure that private sector proposals are both practical and aligned with national development priorities.

Industrial reforms remain essential

Balisacan stressed that institutional reforms remain essential in addressing the country’s economic and social challenges, while maintaining balanced leadership between government and the private sector within the regional councils.

Both sides also explored broader cooperation in economic planning and innovation, including PCCI’s participation in programs of the National Innovation Council such as the Presidential Filipinnovation Awards.

Also present during the meeting were DEPDev Undersecretary Carlos Bernardo O. Abad Santos and Assistant Secretary Reynaldo R. Cancio, as well as PCCI chairman Jude Aguilar, vice president for MSMEs Melanie Ng and other officers.