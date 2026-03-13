DoST pushes research that impacts lives

Solidum encouraged researchers to translate discussions into collaboration and transform research outputs into innovations that benefit society.

“Let us ensure that the knowledge we produce contributes not only to academic advancement but also to national development,” he said.

He stressed that while debate and diverse perspectives remain essential in research, scientists must also agree on national priorities and work together to achieve them.

“Healthy debate and diverse perspectives are important in research. But when we agree on national priorities and strategic directions, we must move together with discipline and responsibility. Without alignment, progress slows, resources are scattered and opportunities are lost,” Solidum said.

High standards

The science chief also highlighted the role of transdisciplinary research in solving national problems. He said such an approach encourages collaboration across disciplines, institutions and communities.

“It allows us to combine perspectives, deepen understanding and produce solutions that are practical and grounded. At the same time, transdisciplinarity does not replace disciplinary strength. It builds on it,” he said.

Solidum also underscored the importance of ethical research, particularly when scientific findings are used to guide policy and public action.

“Research that informs policy and public action must meet high standards of integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

Solidum likened transdisciplinary collaboration to the structure of an atom.

“At the center is the stable nucleus. In the same way, transdisciplinary capacity brings together diverse expertise, sectors and communities into a shared direction,” he said.

“But knowledge alone is not enough. Research must also translate into tangible benefits for our people,” Solidum added.