PCG reports Chinese ‘harassment’ of fishermen at Scarborough

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels — identified by bow numbers 21605, 3107 and 3103 — along with a maritime militia boat, reportedly shadowed the fishermen and conducted “risky maneuvers.”

“They were very close to the fishermen,” Tarriela said. “You can just imagine these are wooden fishing boats having to deal with a 130-meter steel CCG vessel. It is dangerous.”

The PCG reported that while water cannons were not used, the CCG deployed rigid hull inflatable boats to escort and intimidate the Filipinos.

In response to the 17 March incidents, PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered a Maritime Domain Awareness flight over the shoal Wednesday.

During the mission, a PCG Cessna Caravan was issued radio challenges not only by the People’s Liberation Army Navy but also by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

Tarriela cited this marked a significant escalation, as previous aerial challenges were typically issued by naval ships rather than Chinese aircraft. PCG pilots responded by asserting they were conducting a lawful patrol within the Philippine EEZ, citing the 2016 Arbitral Award and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act.

The surveillance flight confirmed the presence of 10 Chinese vessels — five coast guard ships, three warships, and two maritime militia vessels.

The flight also documented more than 20 Filipino fishing boats operating in the area and confirmed that Chinese forces have maintained yellow buoys installed at the shoal since last year.

To protect the fisherfolk, the PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources have deployed the BRP Cape San Agustin and BRP Cabra to the area. The government also provided fuel subsidies, food packs and ice to the fishermen to support their operations amid rising fuel costs.

“Despite the challenges posed by China’s larger vessels, the dedicated men and women of the PCG stand resolute in safeguarding our sovereignty,” Tarriela said. “Despite the oil price increase, we are not going to compromise our presence in the West Philippine Sea.”