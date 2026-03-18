OKC bags playoffs seat

Oklahoma City’s ninth straight victory leaves them on 54-15 at the top of the Western Conference, ahead of the second-placed San Antonio Spurs.

Orlando fell to 38-30 to remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference tables. Paolo Banchero led Orlando’s scoring with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander saluted the Thunder’s resilience after a mixed first-half performance.

“We got off to a good start but then the car kind of came off the road for a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“But that’s what great teams do — they figure out a way to get the car back on the road, they figure out a way to go into a building and win a game when the chips are stacked against you, and we did that tonight.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s virtuoso display extended his record-breaking streak of consecutive games scoring 20 points or more to 129.

San Antonio stayed in touch with Oklahoma City after rolling to a 132-104 blowout over the Sacramento Kings.

A balanced offensive performance saw seven San Antonio players finish in double figures, with Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson leading the scoring with 18 points apiece.

In Minneapolis, Julius Randle’s 32 points helped the Minnesota Timberwolves take down the Phoenix Suns 116-104.

In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons cruised past the Washington Wizards 130-117 to tighten their grip at the top of the table.