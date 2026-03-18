Lucky 13th year pairing: Guevarra’s and Pepsi Philippines celebrate partnership

Chef Laudico called the decision a “no-brainer,” noting that Pepsi has been the only choice from the start. On Instagram, he wrote: “Cheers to continued partnership with @pepsiphilippines. One of the first corporate partners we had when we opened 13 years ago. Thank you for the continued trust and support through the years!”

For Pepsi Philippines president and CEO Phyo Phyu Noe, the partnership symbolizes a promise kept: to continuously improve and serve all customers, with renewed enthusiasm for an even better 2026.

The celebration featured Guevarra’s specialty buffet dishes, including the iconic lechon, kare-kare and beef balbacau, complemented by a wide range of Pepsi products, from classic sodas to sugar-free lime, Mountain Dew, Lipton and more.