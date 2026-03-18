Lucky 13th year pairing: Guevarra’s and Pepsi Philippines celebrate partnership

When there’s great food, there should be a cool, refreshing drink to match. For 13 years, chef Laudico’s Guevarra’s in San Juan City has partnered with Pepsi to serve the perfect pairing in every meal.
On Monday, 16 March, a celebratory signing took place with Fantastic Good Food Inc. president Jeffrey Siy and managing director Patrick King, partner owners of Guevarra’s, together with chef Rolando Laudico and wife, chef Jacqueline Juarez-Laudico. Representing Pepsi-Cola Philippines Inc. were president and CEO Phyo Phyu Noe, chief commercial officer Lyndon Cuadra, general manager for National Food Service Joseph Michael Go and senior manager for National Food Service Joel Javier.
Chef Laudico called the decision a “no-brainer,” noting that Pepsi has been the only choice from the start. On Instagram, he wrote: “Cheers to continued partnership with @pepsiphilippines. One of the first corporate partners we had when we opened 13 years ago. Thank you for the continued trust and support through the years!”
For Pepsi Philippines president and CEO Phyo Phyu Noe, the partnership symbolizes a promise kept: to continuously improve and serve all customers, with renewed enthusiasm for an even better 2026.
The celebration featured Guevarra’s specialty buffet dishes, including the iconic lechon, kare-kare and beef balbacau, complemented by a wide range of Pepsi products, from classic sodas to sugar-free lime, Mountain Dew, Lipton and more.