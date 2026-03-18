LTFRB: Leased PUVs must not exceed route capacity

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered that leased public utility vehicles (PUVs) must not exceed the authorized number of units per route under Memorandum Circular No. 2026-023.
The supplemental circular, approved and signed on 17 March, mandates that leased units should only fill existing capacity and not increase the total number of authorized units (NAU).
“There must be no increase in the total Number of Authorized Units (NAU) operating in the route which is the subject of the lease agreement. The acceptance of leased units shall strictly serve to fulfill and not exceed the existing authorized route capacity,” Section 6 of the circular stated.
The directive clarifies earlier policies, including Memorandum Circular No. 2026-004, which amended MC No. 2018-015 to ease restrictions on the use of leased vehicles as authorized PUVs.
Under the new guidelines, rented vehicles are prohibited from adding units to a route and must be used solely to meet existing capacity without exceeding it.
The circular was signed by LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza, Board Member Engr. Isagani M. Victorio, MPA, and Atty. Greg G. Pua Jr., and attested by Executive Director RADM Loumer P. Bernabe, PN (Ret.).
The LTFRB said Memorandum Circular No. 2026-023 takes effect immediately.