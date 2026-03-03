Laoag carnival worker faces assault charges

A 32-year-old carnival worker is set to face charges after allegedly mauling a man in Laoag City, leaving him with multiple facial fractures that require surgery, police reported.

On 2 March, Billy Barlis Esteban, of Barangay 28, Laoag City, filed a complaint on behalf of his 40-year-old brother, Rodante Barlis Esteban. The attack occurred at around 4 a.m. on 19 February in front of the Laoag City Carnival at Barangay 15.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jerome Guyagoy Amistroso, a resident of Barangay Alfonso, Concepcion, Tarlac City. Police said the incident stemmed from a heated confrontation during which the suspect allegedly punched Rodante multiple times, causing him to fall and sustain serious injuries. Companions of the suspect eventually intervened to stop the assault.