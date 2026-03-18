Lady Altas roll into Final Four

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta came up with a balanced performance to pull off a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 at the Strike Gym in Bacoor City.
Cyrille Almeniana and Jemalyn Menor delivered 14 points apiece to lead the Lady Altas to the easy win that sent them to the semifinals for the first time in three years.
Middle blocker Charisse Enrico and open hitter Shaila Omipon contributed 10 markers each for Perpetual, which also drew solid numbers from setter Fifi Ariola and libero Jodi Lozano.
Mary Joy Perez dropped 12 points and 12 receptions for the Lady Generals.