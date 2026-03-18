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VOLLEY

Lady Altas roll into Final Four

CYRILLE Almeniana soars for a kill to power Perpetual to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 win over EAC in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
CYRILLE Almeniana soars for a kill to power Perpetual to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 win over EAC in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday. Photograph courtesy of Perpetual
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University of Perpetual Help System Dalta came up with a balanced performance to pull off a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 101 at the Strike Gym in Bacoor City.

Cyrille Almeniana and Jemalyn Menor delivered 14 points apiece to lead the Lady Altas to the easy win that sent them to the semifinals for the first time in three years.

CYRILLE Almeniana soars for a kill to power Perpetual to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 win over EAC in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
Perpetual survives Mapua

Middle blocker Charisse Enrico and open hitter Shaila Omipon contributed 10 markers each for Perpetual, which also drew solid numbers from setter Fifi Ariola and libero Jodi Lozano.

Mary Joy Perez dropped 12 points and 12 receptions for the Lady Generals.

University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas
NCAA Season 101 quarterfinals
Emilio Aguinaldo Colleg

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