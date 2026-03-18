Korean fashionistas compete in ‘Style Wars’

Hosted by multifaceted actress Hyeri, the show features a veritable who’s who of fashion lovers and unexpected hobbyists from across the country. Contestants’ creations will be judged by a panel of experts, including former supermodel Hong Jin Kyung, designer Jung Wook Jun, former model Bae Jung Nam, and renowned stylist Choi Hee Seung, famously known as Stylist Unnie.

Style Wars (working title) is produced by Shijak Company’s Kim Nahyun, Jung Jongchan, and Kim Hyein, and written by Youn Shinhye (Kian’s Bizarre B&B).

Style Wars (working title) is the latest title to be revealed as part of the ever-expanding library of world-class Korean content set to arrive on Disney+. Fans of reality TV can sign up today to enjoy instant access to all episodes of Battle of Fates — a captivating reality show that sees 49 of Korea’s top fate readers compete to prove they’re the real deal. Meanwhile, fashion fans can revisit the beloved classic The Devil Wears Prada ahead of its sequel, set to arrive in theaters next month.

Set for release later this year exclusively on Disney+, stay tuned for more information about Style Wars (working title), coming soon.