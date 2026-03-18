Janine Gutierrez: Redefining sexy for a new generation

A Title Met With Surprise and Gratitude

For Gutierrez, the honor came as both a surprise and a long-awaited opportunity.

“I’m so grateful and kilig that you guys chose to have me as your ‘Sexiest Woman Alive,’” she shared during the reveal.

The actress admitted that the project was something she had always envisioned for herself.

“I was super surprised, pero yes agad kasi I’m aware of the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ title. I always wanted to do an ‘Esquire’ cover and hindi ko magawa-gawa. So when I heard it was ‘Esquire’, I was excited to do it,” she added.

Her excitement reflects not only the prestige of the recognition but also the significance of finally stepping into a space she had long aspired to be part of.

Redefining “Sexy” in Today’s World

Beyond the title, Gutierrez used the moment to express her personal understanding of what it truly means to be “sexy”—a perspective rooted in character rather than appearance.

“Being brave and parang for me authentic to who you are as a woman - the good and the bad.”

She emphasized that confidence comes from embracing one’s full self, including imperfections and vulnerabilities.

“Being passionate with the things in your life, like the people you love, your work, your advocacies. I feel like that kind of passion defines a sexy person.”

In doing so, Gutierrez reframes the narrative—shifting the focus from image to identity, and from surface-level appeal to meaningful presence.

Using Her Voice on Important Issues

Alongside the celebration, Gutierrez also spoke candidly about issues affecting women, particularly in light of recent public controversies involving misogynistic remarks directed at fellow actress Anne Curtis.

Her reaction was immediate and unfiltered.

“Sobrang nakakagalit. Kadiri for that to be even said out loud anywhere more so to be said in a place of power and public office. So, siyempre ang sama talaga pakinggan. And hopefully, this serves as a lesson to all other men, politicians to be reminded that, that is not acceptable,” Gutierrez said.

Her statement underscores a broader call for accountability—especially from those in positions of influence.

Standing in Solidarity With Women

Gutierrez also expressed admiration for Curtis, particularly for speaking up and using her platform to address the issue.

“I really admire what she said, na anuman yung nangyari sa kanya sabi niya it’s not just about her. She really used her platform para magsalita in behalf of all the women who experienced these things. Siyempre, we’re all behind her,” she added.

In this moment, Gutierrez highlights the importance of solidarity—recognizing that individual voices can create collective impact when used with intention.

More Than a Title

Being named Sexiest Woman Alive may be a headline-grabbing distinction, but for Janine Gutierrez, it represents something far more meaningful.

It is about embracing authenticity, standing firm in one’s values, and using influence to speak on issues that matter.

In redefining what “sexy” means for a new generation, Gutierrez proves that true appeal lies not just in how one looks—but in how one lives, speaks, and stands for others.