Army drone ace ranks among world’s best

A Philippine Army drone ace finished 11th overall out of 76 elite drone pilots who competed in the final round of the Military International Drone Racing Tournament (MIDRT AS 26) in Sydney, Australia, on March 14, 2026.

The victory of reservist PFC Rex Froilan Gil (codename: RezFVP) showcased the growing competence of the Philippine Army's unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operators. Competing in high-speed First-Person View (FPV) drone events that tested piloting agility, precision targeting, and tactical maneuvering, the feat highlighted the organization’s commitment to keeping pace with the rapidly evolving field of drone warfare.

The PA said PFC Gil's performance builds on the Philippine Army drone team's 5th-place finish in the 2025 Military International Drone Racing Tournament held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

The five-member Philippine Army contingent, composed of an officer, two enlisted personnel, and two reservists, was invited to the competition as part of the Australian Army's 125th founding anniversary celebration.

As unmanned aerial systems (UAS) continue to play an increasingly critical role beyond traditional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the Philippine Army steadfastly capacitates its regular forces and reserve units to meet the demands of the fast-changing global security landscape.