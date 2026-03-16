Torcaso eyes other World Cup route

“If it was 1–0, 5–0 or 7–0, we can’t focus on that. We have to focus on the fact that all the hard work we did in the pre-tournament and the qualifiers has put us in a position where we can fight for a World Cup spot,” Torcaso said.

“We reiterated that message — that we are in a fantastic position to go to a World Cup. Even if you lose the next game, which we’re not planning to, there is still another opportunity through the intercontinental playoff.”

Torcaso said despite the losses against powerhouses Australia, South Korea and Japan, they have the capabilities to clinch one of the two remaining World Cup spots in the play-in.

World Cup veterans Katrina Guillou and Olivia McDaniel were benched in the Japanese game, likely to save their energy against the Uzbeks.

“The girls have done so well to get to this position. Yes, I would have liked the score to be much closer or maybe even pinch a draw, but we also have to look at reality,” Torcaso said.

“We were playing against a team that has 16 players playing in the English leagues, while we are one of the youngest teams in this tournament. But we fought right to the death, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

“Going into the next game, we’re going to be extremely determined to make sure we get on that plane to Brazil next year.”