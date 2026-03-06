Savoy Hotel Manila highlights sisterhood this Women’s Month

“Women’s Month is also a celebration of sisterhood—the bonds formed through shared experiences, encouragement, and support.”

“These connections remind women that they are never alone in their journeys.”

Savoy Hotel Manila said its Women’s Month offerings focus on creating opportunities for women to gather, unwind and celebrate one another.

The hotel highlighted experiences such as poolside gatherings with cocktails and curated stay options designed for friends seeking a quick escape together.

The initiative aims to honor the stories, achievements and everyday resilience of women while encouraging moments of self-care and connection.

Ultimately, the hotel said Women’s Month serves as a reminder of the value of friendship, support systems and shared experiences in empowering women in their personal and professional journeys.