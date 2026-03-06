Savoy Hotel Manila highlights sisterhood this Women’s Month

Savoy Hotel Manila is encouraging women to take time to rest, reconnect and celebrate friendship as part of its activities for Women’s Month this March.
In a statement, the hotel said the occasion is a reminder of the many roles women continue to balance as professionals, caregivers, leaders and changemakers, while also underscoring the importance of rest and meaningful connections.
The hotel noted that simple moments such as sharing a meal, catching up with friends or spending quiet time together can provide a refreshing break from the pressures of everyday life.
Within the hotel’s dining spaces and poolside lounge, guests are offered relaxed settings where conversations can unfold naturally and friendships can be strengthened.
Women’s Month, the hotel said, is also a celebration of sisterhood and the bonds formed through shared experiences and mutual support.
“Women’s Month is also a celebration of sisterhood—the bonds formed through shared experiences, encouragement, and support.”
“These connections remind women that they are never alone in their journeys.”
Savoy Hotel Manila said its Women’s Month offerings focus on creating opportunities for women to gather, unwind and celebrate one another.
The hotel highlighted experiences such as poolside gatherings with cocktails and curated stay options designed for friends seeking a quick escape together.
The initiative aims to honor the stories, achievements and everyday resilience of women while encouraging moments of self-care and connection.
Ultimately, the hotel said Women’s Month serves as a reminder of the value of friendship, support systems and shared experiences in empowering women in their personal and professional journeys.