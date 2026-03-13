DMW ready for mass repatriation of OFWs if tensions in Middle East escalate

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is ready for the possible mass repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) if tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said DMW has already been implementing its crisis management plan to ensure the safety of OFWs in war-torn areas of the Middle East.

"Under the crisis management plan, mayroon tayong team, mayroon din tayong tinatawag na RRT na kung saan nagpadala na po ang Department of Migrant Workers mula dito sa central office at regional offices natin at sa iba pang Migrant Workers Office," Olalia said in a Palace press briefing.

"Halimbawa, iyong nasa New Zealand, ipinadala na natin diyan po sa Middle East para tumulong at magbigay ng karagdagang human resources sa ating mga kasamahan na nangangailangan po sa mga panahong ngayon," the DMW official added.

Olalia further stressed that they are studying their budget to ensure it is properly funded and sustained by the right budget to be used for the repatriation of OFWs.

"Sa madaling salita, kapag lumala po ang sitwasyon, nag-escalate ‘ika nga, handa po tayo, ang Department of Migrant Workers," Olalia said.

"Handa po tayong ilikas sila kung kinakailangang ilikas at sasalubungin natin at bigyan natin ng reintegration program para manumbalik ang normal kabuhayan po nila," he added.

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai said that at least 480 Filipinos in the Middle East are set to be repatriated amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the US and Israel.

According to Consul General Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, the repatriates—composed of at least 36 tourists and 270 migrant workers—will depart Dubai on board a chartered flight.

So far, about 400 OFWs have returned to the Philippines, according to Malacañang.

Two chartered flights are scheduled to depart from Saudi Arabia on 14 March, Saturday, with another scheduled from the United Arab Emirates.