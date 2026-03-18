DHSUD, NBI team up vs realty scams

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said partnering with the NBI will enhance enforcement and improve safeguards for Filipinos seeking safe, affordable housing.

“It’s a big deal that we have the NBI with us to protect our property buyers. This will allow us to further strengthen the campaign against scammers,” Aliling said in Filipino.

The collaboration aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure citizens’ housing rights are protected, he added.

Aliling noted that the NBI’s expertise in investigation and law enforcement will bolster the DHSUD’s ongoing measures to curb real estate fraud.

“We need to work together to safeguard the rights of real property buyers, ensuring that the government remains proactive in curbing fraudulent activities and in advancing safe, secure, and legitimate housing for every Filipino,” he said.

Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and other DHSUD officials joined the meeting, highlighting the government’s commitment to interagency cooperation and a whole-of-government approach in combating scams.

Developers answer call

Over 20,000 housing units from about 40 private developers were on display for the working class at the Housing Fair 2026 Central Luzon, showcasing the President’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

The two-day event, organized by the Pag-IBIG Fund, the DHSUD’s attached agency, opened on Wednesday at the LausGroup Event Center. Secretary Aliling, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta led the inauguration.

Aliling said the fair reflects the administration’s goal of expanding the 4PH program and bringing affordable housing options closer to working-class Filipinos.

“This housing fair aligns with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to widen the Expanded 4PH and provide housing options for our workers. We will continue these fairs in other major cities to bring housing services closer to our fellow citizens,” he said.

The units on display focused mainly on socialized housing across Luzon. More than 1,000 attendees joined the opening, exploring booths from participating developers and learning about financing options and government support.