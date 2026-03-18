Book flights before 1 April as fuel surcharge doubles

For passengers, the rule is straightforward, the fuel surcharge applied is based on the date of ticket issuance not the date of travel.

This means tickets booked on or before 31 March will still fall under the lower Level 4 rates, even if the flight is scheduled in April or beyond. Tickets issued starting 1 April, however, will automatically reflect the higher Level 8 surcharge.

The timing difference creates a clear cost advantage for early bookers, particularly for peak travel periods such as Holy Week and the summer season, when demand – and base fares – typically rise.

The CAB described the adjustment as an “interim and temporary measure,” but the sharp increase underscores how sensitive airfare pricing has become to global fuel movements.

To respond more quickly to market shifts, the agency has shortened its fuel surcharge review cycle from one month to 15 days.

CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla said the move allows regulators to adjust surcharges more rapidly, reducing the lag between actual fuel costs and what passengers pay.

“The more gradual and incremental implementation of fuel surcharge to be collected from passengers can be a way of softening the impact of higher fuel surcharge increases, and enable faster reduction when fuel prices decline,” the CAB said.

Airlines must first secure CAB approval before imposing the surcharge and are required to keep rates within the Level 8 cap.

While the surcharge is a separate line item, airlines typically factor fuel costs into overall pricing, meaning base fares may also trend upward alongside the increase.

Major carriers such as Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines adjust fares based on a mix of fuel costs, demand, and seat availability, making last-minute bookings particularly vulnerable to price spikes.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines acknowledged that rising travel costs may affect passengers, but said it is implementing operational efficiencies to cushion the impact.

“For our part, AirAsia Philippines continues to implement operational efficiencies to help mitigate the impact on travelers,” it said.

With geopolitical tensions continuing to influence oil prices, airfare levels are expected to remain volatile beyond April, placing a premium on timing for travelers.

For now, the clearest strategy is simple: book before 1 April or be prepared to pay more.