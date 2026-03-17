Air travel costs to jump in April

Air travelers are set to face a sharp jump in costs as the Civil Aviation Board (CAB) moves fuel surcharges from Level 4 in March to Level 8 from 1 to 15 April.
In an order released on Tuesday, CAB said the domestic flight surcharges will nearly double, rising to P253 to P787 from P117 to P342, while international fares could see increases of up to P6,208 per ticket, up from P2,868.
Respond faster to soaring fuel prices
The CAB said the temporary 15-day monitoring cycle, replacing the usual monthly schedule, is meant to respond faster to soaring fuel prices.
“The shorter 15-day cycle during this extraordinary period of high volatility in fuel prices shall allow faster response to market changes, reducing the lag between actual fuel costs and applicable fuel surcharge,” CAB executive director Carmelo Arcilla said.
Heavier travel bills
For passengers, the surge translates into heavier travel bills, especially for longer flights.
Airlines must submit applications to impose the new surcharges in time, with conversion for international fares set at 1$=P58.11.