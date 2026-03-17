Air travel costs to jump in April

Respond faster to soaring fuel prices

The CAB said the temporary 15-day monitoring cycle, replacing the usual monthly schedule, is meant to respond faster to soaring fuel prices.

“The shorter 15-day cycle during this extraordinary period of high volatility in fuel prices shall allow faster response to market changes, reducing the lag between actual fuel costs and applicable fuel surcharge,” CAB executive director Carmelo Arcilla said.

Heavier travel bills

For passengers, the surge translates into heavier travel bills, especially for longer flights.

Airlines must submit applications to impose the new surcharges in time, with conversion for international fares set at 1$=P58.11.