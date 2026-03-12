Weverse sparks buzz over possible BINI, SB19 launch

Excitement is building in the P-Pop community after South Korean fandom platform Weverse hinted that two major Filipino acts are set to join the app on 12 March.

In a teaser that quickly caught the attention of fans, Weverse posted silhouettes alongside a message celebrating the arrival of “the two hottest P-POP groups,” prompting widespread speculation that the featured artists are BINI and SB19.

“Making history and heating [up] many global online platforms, the two hottest P-POP groups are finally coming to Weverse,” the app shared in ther caption.

The post immediately fueled anticipation online, with many fans pointing to the silhouettes and the groups’ recent milestones as strong clues that BINI and SB19 are the acts being referenced. If confirmed, the move would mark another major step for P-Pop on the global stage, giving both groups a new space to connect directly with their growing international fanbases.

Known for bringing artists and fans together through exclusive content, community interactions, and membership features, Weverse has become one of the most prominent digital hubs for music fandoms worldwide. The addition of two of the Philippines’ biggest pop groups would signal the genre’s expanding reach far beyond local shores.

For fans, the teaser is more than just a platform update—it is a sign of how far P-Pop has come, and how much bigger its global presence