Arthur Espiritu kundiman concert set in May

Internationally acclaimed Filipino-American tenor Arthur Espiritu will headline a one-night fundraising concert celebrating the Filipino art song tradition on 14 May at the historic MiraNila Heritage House & Library.
Titled "Mga Awit ng Pag-ibig at Kundiman," the concert will feature a program of classic Filipino songs by some of the country’s most important composers, including Nicanor Abelardo, Francisco Santiago, Constancio de Guzman, Ernani Cuenco, Levi Celerio, and Augusto Espino.
Espiritu will be joined by soprano Stefanie Quintin-Avila and pianist Najib Ismail.
The repertoire highlights selections from a newly recorded 13-track archive of Filipino classics produced by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in partnership with the Manila Chamber Orchestra Foundation. The project aims to digitally preserve the country’s kundiman and art song repertoire.
Espiritu recently appeared in the title role of “Prince Igor” at the Munich Opera House and has performed in major opera productions across Europe, North America, and Asia.
The 14 May event also serves as a fundraiser for the conservation program of MiraNila, a 94-year-old heritage house built in 1929. The historic property sustained damage during severe flooding in 2025 and is undergoing restoration.
Registration and heritage house tours begin at 5 p.m., followed by the concert from 6:30 to 8:10 p.m. A meet-and-greet with the artists will follow the performance.
Tickets are priced at ₱2,500 for adults and ₱2,000 for seniors, PWDs, and students. Early bird tickets are available until March 29 at ₱2,000 for adults and ₱1,500 for seniors, PWDs, and students.