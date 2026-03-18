Arthur Espiritu kundiman concert set in May

Internationally acclaimed Filipino-American tenor Arthur Espiritu will headline a one-night fundraising concert celebrating the Filipino art song tradition on 14 May at the historic MiraNila Heritage House & Library.

Titled "Mga Awit ng Pag-ibig at Kundiman," the concert will feature a program of classic Filipino songs by some of the country’s most important composers, including Nicanor Abelardo, Francisco Santiago, Constancio de Guzman, Ernani Cuenco, Levi Celerio, and Augusto Espino.

Espiritu will be joined by soprano Stefanie Quintin-Avila and pianist Najib Ismail.