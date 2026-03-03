Speaker Dy hails House panel approval of anti-political dynasty bill

Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III hailed the approval by the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms of the consolidated Anti-Political Dynasty bill anchored on a second-degree prohibition, saying it is a decisive step toward enforcing a long-standing constitutional mandate.

With the action of the committee, the measure moves one step closer to becoming law, advancing legislation that seeks to prohibit the concentration of elective political power within families at both the national and local levels.

“For nearly four decades, the Constitution has directed Congress to prohibit political dynasties. Today, we move closer to fulfilling that mandate,” Dy said.

The committee, chaired by Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, adopted House Bill No. 6671, principally authored by Speaker Dy and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos, as the working draft of the consolidated measure.

The approved version bars political dynasties within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity, effectively prohibiting arrangements such as mayor-and-vice mayor spouses, siblings serving simultaneously as senators, and a father serving as governor while a child serves as a provincial board member in the same province.

The speaker said the second-degree coverage reflects consultations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, where stakeholders raised both support and concerns about implementation.

“The second-degree coverage is the product of listening, careful study, and efforts to find common ground. It reflects a balanced approach instituting this long-overdue reform; firm enough to give real meaning to the constitutional ban, yet measured enough to ensure fairness and practical implementation,” the Speaker from Isabela said.

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution directs the State to prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law, but Congress has never enacted an enabling statute.

Dy stressed that “the House is serious about upholding the Constitution in full—not selectively, but faithfully. This groundbreaking reform seeks to establish fairness, equal access to public office, and a more level playing field wherein leadership is determined by merit and the will of the people, not by the consolidation of political power within a single family.”

The approved bill prohibits spouses and relatives within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, whether legitimate or illegitimate, full or half-blood, from simultaneously holding certain elective positions.

At the national level, spouses and second-degree relatives are barred from simultaneously holding any national elective position, including President, Vice President, and Senator. The prohibition likewise applies within the same provincial government, the same city or municipality, and the same barangay.

The prohibition, if enacted, will take effect beginning in the next election and in all subsequent elections.

The bill, to strengthen compliance, requires candidates to execute and file a sworn statement and undertaking with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) upon filing their certificate of candidacy, declaring that their candidacy will not create a prohibited political dynasty relationship.

Candidates must also report within five days if circumstances arise that could result in such a relationship. If spouses or relatives file candidacies that would create a prohibited relationship, the Comelec must notify the affected parties within five days.

They will have 48 hours to decide among themselves who will assume office if more than one wins. If no agreement is reached, the Comelec will conduct a drawing of lots. Elected officials may also voluntarily withdraw their candidacy.