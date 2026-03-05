Multilateral Joint Staff Talks strengthen quadrilateral defense ties

CAMP AGUINALDO — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday concluded the 3rd Multilateral Joint Staff Talks, bringing together senior leaders from the Australian Defence Force, the Japan Self-Defence Force, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the AFP. The two-day meeting took place from 02 March to 03 March 2026.

The talks serve as a platform to enhance coordination, improve interoperability, and reinforce mutual understanding among the four militaries. Discussions focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Officials emphasized that the engagement reflects a continued commitment among like-minded nations to maintain regional stability and readiness through collaborative defense efforts.