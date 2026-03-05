SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Multilateral Joint Staff Talks strengthen quadrilateral defense ties

AFP hosts 3rd talks with Australian, Japanese, and U.S. military leaders at Camp Aguinaldo.
AFP hosts 3rd talks with Australian, Japanese, and U.S. military leaders at Camp Aguinaldo.
Published on

CAMP AGUINALDO — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday concluded the 3rd Multilateral Joint Staff Talks, bringing together senior leaders from the Australian Defence Force, the Japan Self-Defence Force, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the AFP. The two-day meeting took place from 02 March to 03 March 2026.

The talks serve as a platform to enhance coordination, improve interoperability, and reinforce mutual understanding among the four militaries. Discussions focused on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Officials emphasized that the engagement reflects a continued commitment among like-minded nations to maintain regional stability and readiness through collaborative defense efforts.

Japan
Australia
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)
defense cooperation
Indo-Pacific security
Military cooperation
United States of America (USA)
Multilateral Joint Staff Talks
quadrilateral defense partnership

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph